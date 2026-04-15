Namibia: Commercial Building in Windhoek Picks Up Pace As February Approvals Surge

14 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

More Windhoek commercial and industrial building plans were approved in February than at this time last year, reflecting improved developer confidence.

According to IJG Securities' February report, building activity has improved significantly after a slow start to the year.

"The sharp monthly increase in both the number and value of approved building plans points to renewed developer confidence, while higher completion values suggest improving construction follow-through," IJG says.

Most building plan approvals and completions are seen in the residential construction market.

However, seven commercial and industrial building plans were approved in February and one building was completed. Although the numbers are low, the number of building plan approvals and completions in February 2025 was zero.

In line with trends over previous months, most construction activity in the capital involves additions to existing properties.

Property additions worth N$54 million were approved in February, and 13 projects were finalised.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.