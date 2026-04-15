Namibia: Commercial Building in Windhoek Picks Up Pace As February Approvals Surge

More Windhoek commercial and industrial building plans were approved in February than at this time last year, reflecting improved developer confidence.

According to IJG Securities' February report, building activity has improved significantly after a slow start to the year.

"The sharp monthly increase in both the number and value of approved building plans points to renewed developer confidence, while higher completion values suggest improving construction follow-through," IJG says.

Most building plan approvals and completions are seen in the residential construction market.

However, seven commercial and industrial building plans were approved in February and one building was completed. Although the numbers are low, the number of building plan approvals and completions in February 2025 was zero.

In line with trends over previous months, most construction activity in the capital involves additions to existing properties.

Property additions worth N$54 million were approved in February, and 13 projects were finalised.