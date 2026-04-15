Uganda: UPDF Steps Up Mediation in Amuru-Adjumani Land Dispute

14 April 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) has stepped up peace engagements aimed at resolving the long-standing land conflict between communities in Amuru and Adjumani districts in northern Uganda.

The dialogue, organised by the 501 Brigade under the 4 Infantry Division, was held in Itirikua Sub-County, Apaa-Aliwara Village, bringing together local leaders, security officials, and community representatives to address recurring tensions over disputed land boundaries.

Officials said the conflict has over time resulted in deaths, injuries, displacement of families, and destruction of property, warning that continued hostility is undermining social cohesion and slowing development in the region.

Speaking at the meeting, 501 Brigade Commander Brig. Nathan Bainomugisha called for peaceful coexistence, stressing that unity and shared responsibility remain key to restoring stability and enabling development.

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The Resident District Commissioners of Amuru and Adjumani reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen coordination between the two districts and prevent further escalation of violence, while urging communities to focus on productive livelihoods.

The Regional Police Commander for North West Nile, Joseph Mwesige, warned against acts of violence, including illegal land occupation, intimidation, and destruction of property, saying security agencies will take firm action against offenders while supporting ongoing mediation efforts.

He emphasised that while security organs will enforce the law where necessary, lasting peace will depend on community cooperation and respect for agreed boundaries.

The engagement brought together a broad range of stakeholders, including local leaders, security officials, and community representatives, as efforts continue to find a durable solution to the protracted land dispute.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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