Tanzania: Family Demands Answers in Death of U.S. Influencer Ashly Robinson

Ashly Robinson/Instagram
Ashly Robinson and her partner in Zanzibar.
15 April 2026
allAfrica.com

The family of 31-year-old Ashly Robinson is seeking answers after she died while on holiday in Zanzibar.

Her partner Joe McCann had his passport withheld as investigations continued. McCann, 45, had been cooperating with authorities as a witness. The police had previously said that McCann was not suspected of wrongdoing.

Robinson had traveled to Zanzibar to celebrate her birthday after turning 31 on April 5.

She was found unconscious in her villa and later died in the hospital.

The police had indicated that she might have attempted to take her own life. Robinson's parents said her death in Tanzania "doesn't make any sense" and were seeking answers.

Reports suggested the couple had a misunderstanding before hotel staff separated them, but details remained unconfirmed.

Robinson's parents have said they are cooperating with authorities as investigations continue.

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