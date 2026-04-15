Kenya: Orengo Blasts EPRA Over Fuel Price Hike, Calls System 'Gaslighting of Kenyan Taxpayers'

Nairobi — Siaya Governor James Orengo has accused the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) of unfair fuel pricing practices following the latest increase in pump prices that saw

In a strongly worded statement shared on social media, Orengo described the current economic situation as "a masterclass in gaslighting the Kenyan taxpayer," saying "motorists are being forced to pay more despite growing concerns over fuel quality and rising living costs."

The remarks come days after EPRA announced an increase in fuel prices, a move that has triggered widespread criticism from motorists, transport operators, and consumers already grappling with high costs of living.

Orengo argued that the timing of the price adjustment was especially harsh, coming after weeks of public anxiety over reports of contaminated or substandard fuel in the market.

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"It is a cruel irony to be warned about bad fuel while being forced to pay a premium for the privilege of taking that risk," he said.

The senator further questioned the opacity surrounding fuel pricing mechanisms, demanding the immediate release of the Cost-of-Service Study used to determine margins and price adjustments.

He said such critical data should not be shielded from the public, arguing that transparency is essential in restoring trust in the pricing system.

Orengo also criticized what he termed "phased margin revisions implemented in darkness," calling for full public disclosure of how fuel prices are determined.

In his statement, Orengo proposed a shift away from centrally controlled pricing models, arguing that Kenya should embrace competitive market-driven pricing in the petroleum sector.

He claimed that the current system allows room for inefficiencies and potential influence from industry players with vested interests, leading to what he described as "artificial inflation."

"Kenya would be better served by restoring genuine competition to the petroleum market," he said, adding that such reforms would protect consumers from unjustified price increases.

Orengo's remarks add to a growing national debate over fuel pricing, which directly affects transport costs, food prices, and overall inflation.

Analysts say any changes in petroleum pricing policy would have far-reaching implications for Kenya's economy, particularly for households and small businesses that rely heavily on transport.

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As fuel prices continue to strain Kenyan consumers, pressure is mounting on regulators to provide clearer explanations of how pump prices are set. Orengo's call for transparency is likely to intensify scrutiny of EPRA and fuel pricing policies in the coming weeks.