Namibia: Over 400 Rundu School Furniture Repaired

Rundu — The chronic shortage of school furniture at two local secondary schools in Rundu has been significantly eased following a N$90 000 sponsorship from KDG Autolink.

The initiative saw the restoration of 200 chairs and 189 desks, which were officially handed over to Dr Romanus Kamunoko and Dr Alpo Mbamba secondary schools last week. The project was executed by local craftsmen, Mbangura Woodcarvers, who refurbished the broken furniture to a high standard in record time.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Kavango East education director Christine Shilima lauded the collaboration between the private sector and the directorate.

"We sourced sponsorship from the business community to assist in repairing broken chairs and desks, and KDG Autolink came to the aid of needy learners," Shilima said. She emphasised that by utilising such sponsorships to fix existing furniture at the secondary level, the ministry can redirect limited government funds to address the pressing needs of the primary education phase.

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Shilima specifically praised Mbangura Woodcarvers for their efficiency. "This is an indication that we do have the capacity in our region to repair school furniture. I am very much grateful for your prompt services," she added.

The donation arrived at a critical juncture for Dr. Romanus Kamunoko Secondary School and principal Raphael Hamunyera expressed immense relief, noting that the furniture shortage had become a "headache" as end-of-term examinations commenced.

"As the principal, I feel relieved because when we started with this end-of-term exam, more than 60 learners didn't have chairs and desks," Hamunyera shared. "We could not imagine where we were going to get furniture for our learners to use when writing exams. This donation came at the right time."

Dr. Romanus Kamunoko received 100 chairs and 87 desks, while Dr. Alpo Mbamba was allocated 100 chairs and 102 desks.

KDG Autolink, a major dealership known for its inventory of high-quality Japanese imports, was thanked for its commitment to support the Namibian child. The directorate urged the benefiting schools to take diligent care of the restored furniture to ensure it serve future generations of learners.