Rwanda: One Case Is Too Many in the Fight Against Genocide Ideology

15 April 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
editorial

The reported drop in genocide ideology cases during this year's commemoration week is a positive sign. A 38.2 percent decrease is significant. It suggests that ongoing efforts in education, remembrance, and accountability may be making a difference. However, this number should not be celebrated because even one case is too many.

Each incident of genocide ideology is more than just a number, as it reopens wounds and reminds us that hatred can endure if not addressed. According to the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), many of the acts that target survivors are often done through language meant to dehumanize or provoke. This highlights how personal and damaging these incidents are.

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The 2026 data reveal a deeper issue. The prevalence among individuals with limited formal education shows the urgent need for better civic education, community dialogue, and intergenerational learning. Combating genocide ideology is not only about punishment, but also about prevention. We need to create a society where such ideas cannot take root.

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This responsibility goes beyond Rwanda's borders. As Rwandans live, study, and work around the world, genocide ideology also appears in diaspora communities; online, in neighborhoods, and in explicit or subtle forms of denial or revisionism. We must treat these acts with the same seriousness. Distance should never shield acts of impunity.

What we ought to do is clear: stay alert, speak out, educate, and report. Communities at home and abroad must reject even the slightest expression of genocide ideology. Because one case is too many, and zero must be the only acceptable goal.

Read the original article on New Times.

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