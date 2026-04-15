Tanzania Calls for Tech Partnerships to Tackle Population Challenges

New York — TANZANIA has stressed the need for stronger collaboration among countries to foster the application of technology and research in addressing population challenges and accelerating sustainable development.

Minister for Health, Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa, made the call while addressing the 59th Session of the Commission on Population and Development in New York , United States, on Monday. At the forum, the minister urged enhanced partnerships to promote technology transfer, particularly to support developing nations in responding to emerging demographic and development challenges.

"Tanzania is ready to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that technological advancements deliver positive outcomes for both present and future generations," he emphasised.

Mr Mchengerwa said Tanzania continues to implement robust strategies aimed at ensuring technological transformation benefits all citizens.

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"It is a great honour to address this meeting on behalf of the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania. The country welcomes global dialogue aimed at integrating technology, research and population development," he said.

He noted that Tanzania recognises the importance of leveraging its large youth population as a driver of economic growth.

"Fully harnessing the potential of our youth is essential for achieving inclusive and sustainable economic development," he stressed.

The minister said population dynamics have been integrated into key national frameworks, including the Development Vision 2050 and the Third Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP III 2021/22-2025/26), in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals.

On technological progress, Mr Mchengerwa highlighted major achievements, including the expansion of digital infrastructure through the National ICT Broadband Backbone and the Digital Tanzania Project.

He said these investments have improved access to e-government services and enhanced digital literacy, particularly in rural areas.

"These efforts are enabling broader participation in the digital economy while ensuring the security of data and communication systems," he added.

The minister also underscored the importance of accurate data in development planning, citing the success of the 2022 Population and Housing Census and ongoing improvements in the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) system.

In the health sector, Mr Mchengerwa said the government is advancing universal health coverage through the Universal Health Insurance Act of 2023, noting that digital technologies such as telemedicine and electronic health systems have improved service delivery.