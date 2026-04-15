Botswana: Govt Accelerates Renewable Energy Development

15 April 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Esther Mmolai

Maun — President Advocate Duma Boko will on April 16 officiate the implementation of the Maun 500MW solar photovoltaic power plant.

The project is a government-to-government initiative undertaken by Botswana and the Sultanate of Oman and forms part of the infrastructure government is setting up to achieve self-sufficiency in electricity, provide clean, affordable, reliable and adequate energy for sustainable development.

It is expected to augment government's efforts of accelerating renewable energy development to secure electricity supply, expand electrification and lower its carbon footprint.

It is hoped that the project will create job opportunities for locals, promote inclusive growth and support the development of local skills in the renewable energy sector.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

As Maun is in the process of transitioning into a green city, the North West district leadership has welcomed the project saying it came at the right time to bridge the national energy gap.

"This is a large-scale initiative aimed to shift from coal to renewable energy and we appreciate that the project will significantly lower the need for our country to import electricity, improving national energy security and independence," said North West District commissioner, Mr Thabang Waloka.

He appreciated that solar energy was emerging as a promising renewable energy source, offering a clean and sustainable solution to meet the growing energy needs of all, especially for the rural community.

He also stated that as Maun turn green, the expectation was that there would be a transition to a total reliance on solar energy.

Mr Waloka also acknowledge that the project would not break dependence on imported electricity but would also create job opportunities for the locals and boost local economy.

BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.