Botswana: Govt Accelerates Renewable Energy Development

Maun — President Advocate Duma Boko will on April 16 officiate the implementation of the Maun 500MW solar photovoltaic power plant.

The project is a government-to-government initiative undertaken by Botswana and the Sultanate of Oman and forms part of the infrastructure government is setting up to achieve self-sufficiency in electricity, provide clean, affordable, reliable and adequate energy for sustainable development.

It is expected to augment government's efforts of accelerating renewable energy development to secure electricity supply, expand electrification and lower its carbon footprint.

It is hoped that the project will create job opportunities for locals, promote inclusive growth and support the development of local skills in the renewable energy sector.

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As Maun is in the process of transitioning into a green city, the North West district leadership has welcomed the project saying it came at the right time to bridge the national energy gap.

"This is a large-scale initiative aimed to shift from coal to renewable energy and we appreciate that the project will significantly lower the need for our country to import electricity, improving national energy security and independence," said North West District commissioner, Mr Thabang Waloka.

He appreciated that solar energy was emerging as a promising renewable energy source, offering a clean and sustainable solution to meet the growing energy needs of all, especially for the rural community.

He also stated that as Maun turn green, the expectation was that there would be a transition to a total reliance on solar energy.

Mr Waloka also acknowledge that the project would not break dependence on imported electricity but would also create job opportunities for the locals and boost local economy.

BOPA