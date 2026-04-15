Namibia: Deadvlei Access Limited to a Few Shuttle Operators

Tourists will no longer be allowed to drive themselves into the Deadvlei area at Sossusvlei.

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism announced on Tuesday that driving between the Sossusvlei 2x4 parking area and the 4x4 parking area (Deadvlei) will be limited to a few operators.

Only shuttle services provided by About Adelt Sossusvlei Management and tour guides transporting guests from lodges in the Namib-Naukluft Park will be allowed to drive on the road as of 1 May.

"All visitors to Deadvlei will be required to use the authorised shuttle service. This is part of the ministry's concession agreement and includes the control of access into the Deadvlei area," ministry executive director Sikongo Kaihambo said.

The Deadvlei is a main tourist attraction of the Sossusvlei area, and tourists have up until now been able to self-drive to reach the vlei.