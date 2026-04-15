Ethiopia: Portugal and Ethiopia to Convene Bilateral Political Consultation

Addis Ababa — Portugal and Ethiopia have agreed to convene a bilateral political consultation in the near future.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, held discussions at his office with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, Paulo Rangel.

During the meeting, Gedion noted that Ethiopia and Portugal share a longstanding and historic relationship.

He underscored the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, tourism, and environmental protection.

For his part, Minister Rangel stated that the launch of direct air transport between the two countries presents a valuable opportunity to further enhance economic ties between Ethiopia and Portugal.

The two sides also agreed to convene a bilateral political consultation in the near future and to work closely together in multilateral forums.