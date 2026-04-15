Ethiopia Strengthens Climate Finance Push in High-Level Talks With CIF

15 April 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — An Ethiopian delegation led by Finance Minister Ahmed Shide held high-level talks with Tariye Gbadegesin, Chief Executive Officer of the Climate Investment Funds (CIF), to deepen collaboration on climate action.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings, where both sides emphasized the urgency of scaling up climate finance and partnerships, particularly for vulnerable countries.

Minister Ahmed Shide commended CIF for its critical role in mobilizing climate finance for low-income nations, noting Ethiopia's strong commitment to advancing its green development agenda.

He stressed that enhanced cooperation will be vital as the country prepares to host the COP32 Summit.

CEO Tariye Gbadegesin congratulated Ethiopia on securing the bid to host COP32 and reaffirmed CIF's full backing for the country's preparations.

She highlighted opportunities to expand collaboration in priority areas such as nature-based solutions and industrial decarbonization.

The discussions also spotlighted the upcoming CIF Global Knowledge Exchange, set to take place in Addis Ababa later this month.

The event, co-hosted by Ethiopia alongside the African Development Bank and the World Bank--is expected to serve as a key platform for strengthening partnerships and accelerating climate action across the region.

Read the original article on ENA.

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