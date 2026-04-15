Africa: Ethiopia Africa's Leading Wheat, Coffee Producer - Agriculture State Minister

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has emerged as Africa's leading wheat producer and the largest coffee producer and exporter, according to Agriculture State Minister Professor Eyasu Elias.

The state minister made the remark at the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) meeting held as part of its 20 years establishment anniversary in Addis Ababa today.

AGRA is an African-led institution focused on scaling agricultural innovations that help smallholder farmers towards increased incomes, better livelihoods, and improved food security.

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In his opening remarks, Professor Eyasu said Ethiopia has pursued a deliberate and ambitious agricultural transformation agenda anchored in strong political leadership, coordinated policies, and sustainable investment in farmers, especially since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has come into power.

And the results are visible, he noted, adding that the country has emerged as Africa's leading wheat producer, through climate-resilient irrigated wheat production systems, and the largest coffee producer and exporter.

This progress strongly aligns with AGRA's core missions of strengthening seed systems, enhancing productivity, improving market access, and building resilient agricultural systems, the state minister said.

According to him, AGRA's support has been instrumental in advancing value chains in wheat, oilseeds, rice, and sorghum in Ethiopia, while strengthening policy and institutional capacity.

AGRA Board Chairman, Hailemariam Dessalegn, said AGRA was founded on the conviction that Africa's future was tied to the prosperity of its farmers and the need for food and nutrition security alongside wealth creation.

"This remains as relevant today as it was then as agriculture serves as the backbone of most African economies, and the continent's prosperity depends on the success of its farmers," the Board Chairman stressed.

He pointed out that AGRA has helped the sector to enhance production during the last 20 years by strengthening seed systems, promoting soil health, improving agricultural policy, and fostering rural market access.

For this, Hailemariam cited Ethiopia as exemplary where agriculture has consistently been a priority across various administrations, contributing over 30 percent of the GDP, employing the majority of the population, and driving export earnings.

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AGRA President Alice Ruhweza said AGRA has been working alongside its partners, governments, non-governmental organizations, private sector businesses, and more to deliver a set of proven solutions to smallholder farmers and indigenous African agricultural enterprises.

She concluded: "We must continue to strengthen the systems that enable agriculture to deliver from policy, institutions, research, innovation, to markets that all function effectively. It also means ensuring that partners are not only working together, but aligned around clear priorities and tangible results.