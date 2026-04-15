Mauritius: Preparing Mauritian Businesses for the Real Economy of Tomorrow

As Mauritius prepares its 2026-2027 Budget, policymakers face a moment of strategic truth. The country must not only balance public finances, but also help Mauritian businesses reposition themselves for a dramatically changing global economy. The debate should move beyond short-term fiscal adjustments, and focus on what kind of economic system Mauritius wants to build for the next decade.

Recent global strategic analysis highlights the forces that will separate economic winners from laggards by 2026: artificial intelligence (AI), energy transition, supply chain resilience, health and wellbeing, demographic change and stronger risk management. Companies that adapt quickly will thrive, while those that remain locked in older business models will struggle. For Mauritius, these global trends intersect with local structural challenges that policymakers cannot afford to ignore.

◗ Close the digital and skills gap

Mauritius has long positioned itself as a service-based economy built on financial services, ICT and tourism. However, the next wave of technological change - particularly AI - poses both a threat and an opportunity. A key vulnerability lies in the country's digital talent pipeline. Only around 20% of tertiary students pursue STEM fields, leaving a shortage of roughly 5,000 IT professionals each year.

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At the same time, many of the jobs that have historically supported Mauritius' offshore services sector, such as compliance processing, document review and administrative support, are precisely the functions that AI is beginning to automate globally. If Mauritius does not move quickly to develop higher- value digital capabilities, it risks losing competitiveness in sectors that currently contribute roughly a quarter of GDP and about 10% of national employment.

The upcoming budget should therefore prioritise three areas: massive upskilling programmes in AI, data science and cybersecurity; incentives for Mauritian companies to build proprietary technology products rather than relying on outsourcing; and stronger collaboration between universities, incubators and industry to build a real startup ecosystem.

Mauritius cannot become a digital hub by importing software alone. It must become a creator of intellectual property.

◗ The energy challenge shapes competitiveness

Energy security represents another structural issue that will shape the competitiveness of Mauritian businesses. Today, the country remains heavily dependent on imported fossil fuels, which expose the economy to external price shocks and balance-of-payments pressures. Electricity demand is also rising rapidly, and the island faces a potential capacity shortfall that could require temporary fossil fuel solutions to maintain supply.

At the same time, the government has committed to an ambitious target: 60% of renewable energy in the national electricity mix by 2035. For businesses, this transition is not merely an environmental issue; it is an economic one. Energy costs directly affect competitiveness in sectors such as manufacturing, hospitality and agriculture.

Budget 2026 should therefore accelerate the energy transition by expanding incentives for solar, biomass and battery storage; supporting energy efficiency programmes for SMEs; and encouraging public-private partnerships in renewable infrastructure.

Such investments would not only reduce costs over time but also help Mauritius develop new green industries.

◗ Underinvestment in climate resilience and blue economy

Mauritius also faces growing climate risks that could reshape the economy. According to the World Bank, climate impacts could reduce the country's GDP by up to 4% by 2050 if adaptation measures are not taken. However, the same report suggests that strategic investments in climate resilience, renewable energy and sustainable ocean industries could generate as many as 32,000 jobs by 2030.

This presents an opportunity for Mauritius to reposition itself as a leader in the blue economy - from marine biotechnology and ocean data services to sustainable tourism and fisheries. Government policy should therefore prioritise regulatory clarity and financing mechanisms that allow private companies to invest confidently in these emerging sectors.

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◗ Move from denial to strategy

As Nad Sivaramen exposed in his editorial of l'express of 2 March 2026, "Sortir du déni budgétaire", the country must avoid falling into a form of *"budgetary denial"**, pretending that incremental measures will solve structural economic challenges. The real question facing Budget 2026 is therefore strategic: will Mauritius simply manage the economy, or will it actively transform it?

The island has many advantages: political stability, strong institutions, and a strategic location between Africa and Asia. However, these advantages must now be complemented by bold reforms that prepare Mauritian businesses for a radically different economic landscape.

If government and business leaders act decisively, Mauritius can once again reinvent its economy, just as it did when it transitioned from sugar to manufacturing, and from manufacturing to services.Budget 2026-2027 should therefore aim for one clear objective: to help Mauritian businesses compete not in yesterday's economy, but in tomorrow's.