Rwanda: Career Growth - Jean Marie Ntakirutinka Rises to Partner At CM Advocates

CM Advocates announced the elevation of Jean Marie Ntakirutinka to the position of Partner, marking a significant milestone in his legal career and within the firm's leadership structure.

Ntakirutinka's promotion comes after years of steady progression and demonstrated expertise across a wide spectrum of legal practice.

Known for his strong grounding in business law, he has built a reputation advising on complex matters in banking and finance, corporate and commercial transactions, as well as mergers and acquisitions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

His academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) from the University of Rwanda, complemented by a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Institute of Legal Practice and Development. These credentials laid the groundwork for a career that bridges both private practice and in-house legal counsel.

Before joining CM Advocates in March 2020, Ntakirutinka worked as an Associate at one of the leading law firms in Rwanda, where he was involved in high-level legal advisory work.

He later transitioned into the banking sector, serving as a Senior Legal Officer at Equity Bank Rwanda Plc. This dual exposure has equipped him with a nuanced understanding of legal frameworks from both advisory and client perspectives--an asset increasingly valued in today's complex financial environment.

At CM Advocates, his work has been closely associated with major financing transactions. Most recently, he played a key role in advising a leading infrastructure company on securing a multibillion funding through a syndicate of Rwandan banks, a deal that highlights both his technical proficiency and his ability to navigate multi-stakeholder negotiations.

In his new role as Partner, Ntakirutinka will head the firm's Banking and Finance Department. His appointment is expected to strengthen the firm's capacity to handle sophisticated financial transactions and deepen its footprint in Rwanda's corporate legal market.

Commenting on the promotion, Managing Partner, Pius Ntazinda noted that the decision reflects Ntakirutinka's consistent excellence, professional integrity, and commitment to delivering results.

The elevation, he said, aligns with the firm's broader vision of nurturing leadership from within while responding to the growing demands of clients operating in an increasingly dynamic economic environment.

Ntakirutinka brings a regional outlook to his practice. He is a member of both the Rwanda Bar Association and the East Africa Law Society, positioning him within a broader professional network across the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CM Advocates is a corporate and commercial law which continues to position itself as a key player in Rwanda's legal services sector. Ntakirutinka's elevation signals both continuity and ambition as the firm strengthens its leadership bench to meet the demands of a rapidly developing market.