Rwanda: Ben & Chance in Brussels Ahead of Sunday's Show

15 April 2026
The New Times (Kigali)

After delivering a powerful joint concert at BK Arena on April 5, gospel music couple Ben & Chance are set to take their tour to Brussels, where they will headline another show on Sunday, April 18.

The duo passed through France on Tuesday, April 14, before arriving in the Belgian capital for early rehearsals ahead of the concert.

The Brussels show had initially been scheduled for April 5 but was later rescheduled following consultations with the event promoter.

Ben & Chance's ongoing series of concerts, both in Rwanda and abroad, is part of their celebration of 15 years in music as a couple.

Their journey began in 2011 when they were members of the renowned worship choir Alarm Ministries. They later branched out to pursue a joint career, growing into one of Rwanda's most celebrated gospel duos.

Read the original article on New Times.

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