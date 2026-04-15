Tanzania: Strong Lending Drives 29pc Profit At Maendeleo Bank

Dar es Salaam — MAENDELEO Bank has recorded strong financial results for the year that ended December 2025, posting a 29 per cent year-onyear increase in net profit, driven mainly by growth in net interest income and expansion of its lending operations.

According to the Bank's audited financial statements released yesterday, net profit rose to 4.75bn/- from 3.68bn/- in the previous year, reflecting increased lending activity and improved revenue generation. Net interest income grew by 28 per cent to 25.78bn/- from about 20bn/-, supported by higher loan uptake and steady growth in customer deposits.

The bank's Head of Finance, Mr Nolasco Charles, said the performance reflects the strength of its core lending business and improved operational efficiency.

"This performance is attributed to increased lending activity and improved efficiency, which has strengthened our revenue base. It is a strong indicator of our long-term sustainability," he said.

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Total revenue increased by 26 per cent to 29bn/- from 23bn/-, supported by a 23 per cent expansion in the loan portfolio, which rose to 108.9bn/- from 88.6bn/-.

The bank's balance sheet also strengthened, with total assets growing by 34 per cent to 202bn/- from 151.2bn/- in the previous year. Customer deposits rose by 31 per cent to 136.2bn/- from 104bn/-, reflecting increased public confidence in the institution.

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Asset quality improved during the period, with non-performing loans (NPLs) declining to 4.51 per cent from 4.76 per cent, remaining below the Central Bank regulatory threshold of 5 per cent. Mr Charles said the improvement was driven by enhanced customer financial education and stronger credit monitoring systems.

"A key factor has been our financial literacy programmes for customers, alongside closer monitoring of loan performance to ensure timely repayments," he said.

Looking ahead, the Bank said it remains optimistic about sustaining growth under its six-year strategic plan to 2030, which focuses on human capital development, digital transformation, and financial inclusion.

As part of this strategy, the bank has established an innovation hub to improve service delivery and banking systems, alongside an investment of about 500m/- in technology upgrades.

Mr Charles said the investment is being implemented in six phases, with the first phase focused on cybersecurity already completed.

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"Technology is evolving rapidly, and we are investing in modern systems to keep pace," he said.