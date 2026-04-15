Tanzania: Internship Guidelines Set for Stakeholder Review

Dodoma — INTERNSHIP and volunteering guidelines are set to be tabled for stakeholder review as the government moves to strengthen practical training and boost graduate employability.

Minister of State in the President's Office for Public Service Management and Good Governance, Mr Ridhiwani Kikwete, told the National Assembly yesterday that the framework, finalised in the 2024/2025 financial year, will undergo consultations before being presented in Parliament.

"The guidelines have been completed and will now be submitted to stakeholders for discussion to address key issues and expectations. They will then be considered by relevant parliamentary committees before being tabled in this House," he said.

He added that once approved, the framework will guide internship and volunteer programmes to ensure they produce meaningful outcomes for young people and the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The clarification followed a basic question by Special Seats MP (CCM), Selina Kingalame, who sought to know whether structured internship systems could be expanded to other professions, similar to the medical field.

Responding, Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Wanu Hafidh Ameir, said the government recognises the importance of practical training in improving the quality of graduates.

"At present, through middlelevel colleges and higher learning institutions, practical training is already provided in the form of field practical and industrial training, depending on the profession," she said.

She added that efforts are underway to improve internship frameworks to align with labour market demands.

"For example, in the teaching profession, the National Teachers' Internship Framework of 2026 has been prepared and will be implemented in a manner similar to medical training starting in the 2026/2027 academic year," she said.

In a supplementary question, Ms Kingalame asked why internship is not made a mandatory requirement to help young people gain employment, noting that lack of experience remains a major barrier.

Responding, Ms Ameir said expansion of internship programmes across different fields is under consideration.

"We will continue evaluating how to expand internship opportunities to ensure they are effective and serve as a bridge for graduates entering the job market," she said.