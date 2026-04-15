Sudan: Three Years On - Sudan War Enters Fourth Year As Calls Grow for Civilian-Led Peace

Berlin — Today marks three years since war broke out in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, plunging the country into a devastating conflict that is now entering its fourth year amid a worsening humanitarian crisis and fading international attention.

On the anniversary, the Sudan Quintet, comprising the African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development, League of Arab States, European Union, and the United Nations, reaffirmed its commitment to "an inclusive Sudanese owned inter Sudanese political dialogue" aimed at ending the war and laying the foundations for a peaceful transition.

In a joint statement ahead of the Third International Conference on Sudan opening today in Berlin, the Quintet voiced grave concern over the deteriorating situation.

"As the conflict enters its fourth year," it warned, "ongoing hostilities, widespread violence against civilians and rising fragmentation are driving displacement and deepening humanitarian needs."

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More than 30 million people, over half of Sudan's population, now urgently need humanitarian assistance. Nearly 14 million have been forced from their homes since the war began in April 2023, including around 4.5 million who have fled to Chad, the Central African Republic, Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya and South Sudan, countries already struggling with underfunded emergencies.

Aid agencies warn that lifesaving support has been severely reduced by funding cuts, forcing some organisations to suspend or scale back operations across the region, while others have closed entirely.

The Quintet called for urgent de-escalation, protection of civilians and infrastructure, and sustained humanitarian access, stressing that a Sudanese owned political process remains essential.

'Berlin conference not an endpoint'

The Quintet described the Berlin conference as a key opportunity to boost international engagement, push for de-escalation and elevate Sudanese civilian voices.

It has brought together civilian, professional, women's, youth and political representatives for a dedicated seminar, while stressing the event is not an endpoint and cannot reflect the full diversity of Sudanese voices.

It urged civilians to identify areas of convergence, reduce tensions and prepare for future inter Sudanese dialogue, while reaffirming respect for Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

'Civil society demands inclusion'

Sudanese civil society groups, including the Declaration of Principles Alliance, the Democratic Civil Society Platform, the Sudan Civic Convergence Tracks and the Sudan Peace Call, presented a joint position ahead of the conference, describing themselves as "a coherent, independent civic bloc".

They said peace "cannot be achieved without the full participation of its people" and demanded genuine inclusion grounded in local realities.

Representing hundreds of organisations, they highlighted Sudan's humanitarian catastrophe as the central issue of the war and called for expanded aid access. They also rejected claims that civilians are too divided to engage effectively, insisting: "Sudanese civilians are organising, converging, and demand to be heard."

They criticised ongoing mediation for continuing to prioritise armed actors despite consensus that there is no military solution.

'Media call for role in peace process'

The Sudan Media Forum, a coalition of 23 independent media institutions including the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate, urged international actors to place media independence at the centre of any political framework.

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In a letter to members of the Quintet and Quartet, as well as co-host governments, it described the Berlin conference as a vital step to mobilise action on a war that has devastated Sudan for more than three years.

"The scale of the suffering demands urgent and coordinated action," it said, while stressing its commitment to professional reporting in support of peace.

"As independent media, we commit to accompanying and contributing to peace and dialogue efforts," it added, calling for concrete mechanisms to end the fighting.

Civil society and media actors continue to press for a genuinely inclusive, civilian led process as the only viable path to peace.