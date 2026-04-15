Ethiopia Launches Reform Program to Boost Diplomatic Capacity

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has unveiled a new human resource development program aimed at strengthening diplomatic capacity and advancing institutional reform.

The initiative seeks to equip diplomats with the skills and knowledge needed to effectively safeguard the country's national interests on the global stage.

The program, launched at an official event, is part of a broader effort to modernize the Ministry and align it with evolving regional and international dynamics.

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Speaking at the launch, Foreign Affairs Minister Gedion Timothewos stated that a comprehensive three-year institutional reform roadmap is already being implemented, focusing on improving efficiency, upgrading internal systems, and creating a conducive working environment.

He stressed that enhancing the capacity of diplomats is critical, noting that the program will help build their analytical skills, professional competence, and practical knowledge to better represent Ethiopia in an increasingly complex global landscape.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs Berhanu Tsegaye, on his part, underscored the urgency of the reform, stating that it is intended to update the institution and ensure it meets contemporary expectations and the demands of the time.

He noted that a detailed internal study was conducted to identify key gaps, which informed the design of the reform program.

According to him, the initiative addresses shortcomings in human capacity, including gaps in professionalism, understanding of Ethiopia's context and culture, and skills in global diplomacy and international negotiations.

"We are working to improve the areas where our capacity is lacking," he said.

He added that the reform takes into account the evolving international environment and the challenges Ethiopia faces while also strengthening institutional capacity to achieve the intended outcomes.

The reform agenda includes professional training programs, curriculum revisions at the Institute of Foreign Affairs, the introduction of a new code of conduct, and expanded postgraduate study opportunities.

At the launch event, Samuel Doe, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program in Ethiopia, reaffirmed the agency's support as a key partner in the initiative.

He also confirmed the UNDP's contribution of technical expertise and seed funding, while urging development partners to support the initiative through co-financing, technical collaboration, and knowledge sharing.

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He noted that modern diplomacy extends beyond traditional state-to-state relations, playing a critical role in peacebuilding, economic integration, trade and investment, climate cooperation, and regional stability.

Strengthening institutional systems and human capacity, he said, is essential for Ethiopia to advance its development priorities and prosperity agenda.