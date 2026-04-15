Kenya: Pain for Commuters As Matatus, Boda Bodas Hike Fares

Nairobi — Travellers across the country are already feeling the pinch of the latest fuel price hike, with public transport operators moving quickly to raise fares to cushion themselves from rising operating costs.

A spot check by Capital Business shows several matatu Saccos in Nairobi have increased fares, with some commuters reporting near-doubling of charges on key routes.

Passengers commuting from Rwaka into the city said morning fares rose to Sh100 from Sh70, with some paying as high as Sh120.

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Long-distance bus operators have also revised their pricing. ENA Coach announced new fares effective immediately, with Nairobi-Mombasa passengers now paying Sh2,000, while routes to upcountry destinations via Narok and Nakuru have been set at Sh1,700 and Sh1,800 respectively--an increase of between Sh200 and Sh300.

Industry players say further increases are likely as operators continue to assess the full impact of higher fuel costs.

"As of now our rates to Kisii are Sh1,500, but you never know maybe in the evening the prices will change, but by tomorrow, they will definitely go up because of the high fuel prices," a source at Transline bus services said.

Boda boda operators are also feeling the pressure. Yonah Kasimba, who operates in Nairobi CBD, said customers are already opting to walk to cut costs.

"Clients are now considering walking and this will affect our business because at the end of the day we have to raise our rates," he said.

Matatu Owners Association President Albert Karakacha confirmed that operators nationwide are adjusting fares upward.

The fare hikes follow the latest review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), which saw the price of super petrol rise by Sh28.69 per litre and diesel by Sh40.30.

A litre of petrol in Nairobi now retails at Sh206.70, while diesel costs Sh206.84.

EPRA attributed the increase to a sharp rise in global oil prices, with the average landed cost of imported petrol jumping 41.53 percent to $823.87 per cubic metre, while diesel surged 68.72 percent to $1,073.20. Kerosene prices also recorded significant increases.

Karakacha warned that the burden will ultimately fall on commuters, with ripple effects expected across the economy.

Diesel and petrol are key inputs in Kenya's transport and manufacturing sectors, meaning higher fuel costs are likely to trigger a broader rise in the cost of goods and services.

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The increase comes despite government measures to cushion consumers, including a reduction in Value Added Tax on petroleum products from 16 percent to 13 percent and about Sh6 billion in subsidies.

Kenya's fuel market has also been affected by global supply disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route.