Sudan: UN Human Rights Expert On Sudan Renews Calls for Dialogue, Accountability As Conflicts Enters Fourth Year

press release

Geneva — As the devastating conflict in Sudan enters its fourth year, I remain deeply alarmed by the persistent and blatant violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, said the UN expert on human rights in Sudan Radhouane Nouicer, calling for their immediate end. Civilians have paid the heaviest price of systematic violations and abuses since the conflict began on 15 April 2023 and triggered the world's largest humanitarian emergency.

"The Sudanese people have suffered way too much from killings, sexual violence, starvation, and trauma, that have marked the ongoing conflict. These violations and abuses must promptly come to an end, with the world's full assistance. The international community must not remain idle and close its eyes," said Nouicer.

Given Sudan's strategic location, linking the Nile Basin, the Red Sea, and the Arab world, what started as an internal struggle has had a regional impact and is fuelled by geopolitical dynamics and competition for influence. Continued external support to both parties to the conflict, including the flow of weapons, has prolonged and intensified the fighting and reduced incentives for compromise.

"This is immoral and unacceptable," said Nouicer. "External influence should rather focus on ensuring respect for international humanitarian law, bringing this senseless conflict to an end, alleviating human suffering and helping Sudan and its people recover from the profound trauma inflicted by the war."

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Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed over the three years of war, and many more remain missing. Nearly 14 million people have been forcibly displaced, many repeatedly. Some 21 million are facing acute food insecurity, with famine conditions confirmed in parts of Darfur and Kordofan. Hundreds of medical personnel have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict. An estimated 37% of health facilities are non-functional, while only 63% remain at least partially functional. Ten million school-age children remain out of school. Basic services are near collapse in much of the country. Sudan's rich diversity is being torn apart by rising communal tensions, mutual suspicion and deepening mistrust.

"Behind each number, there is a human face, a life, individual dreams and a future at risk. This is a reality that no one should ignore," said the Designated Expert.

"After three years of destruction, it is clear that there can be no military solution to this conflict. Instead, there must be urgent action by states with influence to exert maximum pressure on the warring parties to embrace dialogue and prevent further fragmentation of the country."

As the conflict enters its fourth year, the risks ahead are clear. Over the past year, the UN Human Rights Office has continued to document patterns of serious violations amounting to crimes under international law. Thousands of civilians have been killed in indiscriminate, as well as targeted attacks, and sexual violence has continued to be used as a weapon of war, including during the capture of El Fasher and Zamzam IDP camp in North Darfur. Despite repeated calls for the protection of civilian infrastructure, health facilities have continued to be targeted, including El Daein Teaching Hospital in East Darfur which was hit in March and Al Jabalain Hospital in White Nile which was struck two weeks ago.

Increasing drone warfare is having a devastating impact on civilians and civilian infrastructure. From January to March 2026, the UN Human Rights Office documented at least 699 civilian deaths attributed to drone strikes - comprising over 75 per cent of all civilian deaths during the three months. We must, collectively, act to prevent the atrocities and flagrant violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law violations and abuses that we witnessed in El Fasher from being repeated in Kordofan, Blue Nile, White Nile and beyond.

"Accountability, through investigations, justice, reparations, guarantees of non-repetition and institutional reforms, are also essential to breaking the cycle of violence and to pave a pathway to peace." said Nouicer. "Ending impunity must be a core priority in any future solution, as the total lack of accountability has fuelled repeated atrocity crimes and violations in the ongoing conflict."

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The Designated Expert also called for meaningful participation of women, youth, community leaders, IDPs, families of missing persons and civil society representatives in any viable political process to resolve the conflict.

"We all owe it to the people of Sudan. International efforts must reinforce and protect the vital role of Sudanese civil society; their input will be indispensable to a credible, inclusive and lasting peace in Sudan," he said.

Radhouane Nouicer was designated UN expert on Human Rights in Sudan by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk in December 2022, pursuant to UN Human Rights Council resolution S-32/1.