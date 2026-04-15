Africa: Quintet Joint Statement On the Third International Sudan Conference

The Quintet (African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development, League of Arab States, European Union, and the United Nations), remains committed to facilitating an inclusive Sudanese-owned inter-Sudanese political dialogue aimed at ending the war and laying the foundations for a peaceful political transition.

In advance of the Third International Sudan Conference in Berlin on 15 April 2026, the Quintet expresses grave concern at the continued deterioration of the situation in Sudan. As the conflict enters its fourth year, ongoing hostilities, widespread violence against civilians and an increasing risk of fragmentation are driving displacement, deepening humanitarian needs and affecting stability across the region. The Quintet underscores the urgent need to reduce violence to prevent further suffering and destruction; ensure the protection of civilians and critical national infrastructure; and enable full, safe, rapid and sustained humanitarian access and assistance to all those in need.

The Quintet views the Third International Sudan Conference in Berlin as an opportunity to reinforce international engagement, call for de-escalation and elevate Sudanese civilian perspectives at a critical moment in the conflict. To this end, the Quintet has convened a wide spectrum of participants drawn from a broad range of civilian, professional, women, youth, and political networks, many of whom reflect wider constituencies rather than participating in an individual capacity, to participate in the Civilian and Political Seminar of the 2026 International Sudan Conference in Berlin. The Quintet underscores that this conference is not an endpoint, nor can it alone encompass the full diversity of Sudanese civilian and political voices.

The Civilian and Political Seminar in Berlin has a limited capacity of forty participants and therefore not all stakeholders will be able to travel to this particular event. However, this is only one of many events the Quintet will hold, and we will rotate participation in all events to make sure we give as many Sudanese stakeholders as possible the opportunity to directly contribute and participate. Furthermore, participation does not confer formal status on any of the stakeholders present in Berlin or preclude the participation of others in future dialogue format.

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The Quintet underscores the importance of the civilian segment of the International Sudan Conference as a space for the civilian Sudanese stakeholders to articulate a shared call for deescalation and the advancement of a Sudanese-owned political pathway. The Quintet encourages Sudanese civilians to use this opportunity to amplify areas of convergence, by helping to reduce political tensions, promote social cohesion and engage constructively in preparations for an eventual inter-Sudanese dialogue.

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The Quintet reaffirms its full respect of Sudan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity. It rejects any attempt to undermine these principles, including through the imposition of parallel governing structures that risk further fragmenting the Sudanese state. It calls on all those with influence to support these de-escalation efforts and help create conditions conducive to a negotiated and durable peace.