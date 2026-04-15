Sudan: Three Years On, Sudan's War Is Leaving Millions in Crisis

Three years on from the outbreak of conflict in Sudan, millions are in crisis. Anglican leaders are calling for renewed prayer, the protection of civilians and urgent humanitarian access.

The war began in April 2023 and is entering its fourth year. It has caused one of the most severe humanitarian crises of this century. Millions of people have been displaced, and vast numbers face extreme hunger as conflict, insecurity and the collapse of essential services continue to devastate communities.

Recent months have seen growing concern over attacks on hospitals and healthcare workers, with medical facilities repeatedly damaged or forced to close. Humanitarian agencies have also warned that restrictions on movement and access are preventing life-saving aid from reaching those most in need.

United Nations reports on refugee crisis

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Speaking from Khartoum, the representative of the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, in the country - Marie-Helene Verney - told reporters that since the start of the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on 15 April 2023, some 14 million people, or a quarter of the population, have been forced to flee, with 9 million remaining displaced inside Sudan and 4.4 million across borders, primarily in Chad, South Sudan and Egypt.

'Unfortunately, we are not seeing clear progress towards any resolution,' she said, stressing that fighting is still ongoing in large parts of the country: the Kordofans, Darfur and Blue Nile State.

Anglicans campaigning for peace - Archbishop Ezekiel Kumir Kondo

The Most Revd Ezekiel Kumir Kondo, Archbishop and Bishop of Khartoum, in the Province of the Episcopal Church of Sudan has repeatedly appealed for peace and an end to the violence.

In October 2025, he joined fellow Sudanese bishops in issuing an urgent appeal calling for an immediate ceasefire, the protection of civilians, and the opening of safe humanitarian corridors.

The statement warned of the devastating impact of the conflict and called on all parties to 'immediately cease hostilities, which have claimed countless lives and forced large numbers of Sudanese men, women, and children to flee their homes and seek refuge in various cities and countries', urging greater international attention and action.

Archbishop Ezekiel made an advocacy visit to the United Kingdom in November 2025, to speak to churches and government officials about the situation. Speaking to Anglican News in October, Archbishop Ezekiel said: 'We are urging groups to silence the guns, to stop the war and to speak peace. This is important. Because people are dying. People are hungry.'

The Secretary General speaks out about Sudan

The Secretary General of the Anglican Communion, the Rt Revd Anthony Poggo, has also spoken out about conflict in Sudan. In 2024, he made a solidarity visit to Sudan, and was the first non-Sudanese senior-level Anglican clergy to visit the region since the war erupted. Addressing an inter faith meeting during the visit he said: 'I have come to Port Sudan to visit Archbishop Ezekiel and the Episcopal Church of Sudan, heads of Sudanese Churches to encourage you and show solidarity. I want to assure you that you have not been forgotten.'

Speaking about the conflict today, Bishop Anthony Poggo said: 'Three years on from the outbreak of conflict in Sudan, we remember with deep sorrow the lives lost and the millions who continue to suffer. We pray for all those affected by violence and sexual violence, hunger and displacement, and we call for the protection of civilians, especially those seeking and providing medical care. We urge that humanitarian aid be allowed to reach all in need, without delay or obstruction. Let us stand in solidarity with the Episcopal Church of Sudan as they strive to support people in crisis. Above all, we continue to pray and work for a just and lasting peace for the people of Sudan.'

Wider advocacy

Other Anglican leaders have called for humanitarian aid to reach all those in need, including through the opening of safe humanitarian corridors, and have urged the protection of civilians and essential services, including hospitals.

In December 2025, the Rt Revd Nick Baines, speaking in the House of Lords, highlighted the 'dire' humanitarian situation in Sudan and warned that access to aid is frequently blocked, calling for urgent and concerted action to protect civilians and humanitarian workers.

In February 2026, the Church of England highlighted the impact of the conflict on Sudan's Christian population in the UK Parliament during oral questions to the Church Commissioners, noting widespread displacement, violence and the destruction of churches.

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Church of England Dioceses including Leeds and Salisbury maintain companion links with Sudan, reflecting ongoing relationships of prayer, solidarity and support.

The situation in Sudan is also represented through a variety of advocacy groups and discussions, through the work of the Anglican Communion at the United Nations and other forums.

The International Anglican Women's Network recently held a meeting in Jordan to discuss the impact of conflict on women, and their role in peace making.

Despite the ongoing suffering, the Church in Sudan remains a sign of hope, bearing witness to faith, resilience and the promise of reconciliation.

For more information

Learn more about the Episcopal Church of Sudan.

See the appeal for peace from the leaders of the Episcopal Church of Sudan in October 2025.

See a news article about the Archbishop Ezekiel's visit to the United Kingdom to raise awareness of Sudan's plight in November 2025.

Read about The Secretary General's solidarity visit to Sudan in 2024