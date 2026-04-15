Somalia: Puntland Launches Operations Against Islamic State Fighters in Somalia's Bari Region

Mogadishu — Security forces in Somalia's Puntland have launched large-scale military operations against fighters linked to the Islamic State in parts of the Bari region, officials said.

The operations followed reports in recent days of increased militant activity in mountainous areas of the region, where Puntland authorities say the group maintains bases.

Puntland security forces carried out what officials described as heavy operations targeting the militants' positions in rugged terrain. Authorities said the latest offensives concluded successfully and produced "tangible results," though no casualty figures were immediately released.

The United States Africa Command also provided support to the operations, conducting airstrikes that it said killed members of the Islamic State group.

The joint efforts come amid concerns over a reported increase in militant movements in Bari, as security forces step up operations to strengthen stability and combat armed groups in the area.

Islamic State fighters in northern Somalia, though smaller in number than those of al-Shabab, have carried out sporadic attacks and maintained hideouts in remote mountainous regions.