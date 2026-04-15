Botswana: Nightlife Industry Halts Petition Over Liquor Hours

Gaborone — Nightclub and bar owners, led by Gilbert Seagile, have put on hold their petition against government's proposed 24-hour liquor trading hours.

He said government had indicated that their concerns would be addressed.

Speaking during a press conference at Molapo Crossing in Gaborone, Seagile said the proposed 24-hour liquor trading hours could harm the nightlife industry.

He argued that extended hours were shifting customers from nightclubs and lounges to smaller neighbourhood bars, reducing revenue and threatening sustainability.

He therefore called for a more structured approach, including different trading hours for different businesses and stronger public safety measures and urged authorities to involve them.

BOPA