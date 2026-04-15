Nairobi — The United Alternative Government opposition formation has called on President William Ruto to convene a special sitting of Parliament within seven days to address what it describes as a deepening fuel crisis, as pump prices hit record highs across the country.

In a statement issued on April 15, the opposition outfit urged the government to immediately cancel the Government-to-Government (G-to-G) petroleum import framework, which it claims serves private interests, and implement urgent measures to cushion Kenyans from rising living costs.

The coalition -- associated with Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang'i, Eugene Wamalwa and Justin Muturi -- accused the administration of failing to address the crisis.

"This is the time to face reality and put Wanjiku first," the group said, urging immediate action to ease pressure on households.

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The demands come a day after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced sharp increases in fuel prices, pushing super petrol up by Sh28.69 per litre and diesel by Sh40.30.

The new prices, which took effect at midnight, place petrol at Sh206.97 and diesel at Sh206.84 per litre.

The United Alternative Government alleged that the current fuel pricing crisis is linked to systemic failures and vested interests within the petroleum supply chain, accusing senior government officials of orchestrating what it termed "one of the greatest fuel scandals in Kenya's history."

Among those named was Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, alongside other figures the group claims are benefiting from the G-to-G arrangement involving international suppliers such as Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Emirates National Oil Company.

The statement also questioned the recent arrests of former senior petroleum officials, including ex-Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban and former EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo, noting that no charges have been brought against them.

According to the group, the officials acted within the law by invoking provisions of the Petroleum Importation Regulations, 2023, to secure emergency fuel supplies amid disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.

"To date, the three arrested Kenyans ... have had no charges preferred against them," the group said, questioning the basis of their detention.

The opposition also alleged political interference in procurement decisions, claiming that certain oil marketing companies were favoured despite failing to meet tender requirements, leading to inflated costs passed on to consumers.

However, EPRA attributed the price increases to global market dynamics, citing a surge in the landed cost of petroleum products driven by rising international oil prices and exchange rate pressures.

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The regulator said the average landed cost of super petrol rose by more than 41 per cent between February and March, while diesel increased by nearly 69 per cent.

To mitigate the impact, the government reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel from 16 per cent to 13 per cent and allocated Sh6.2 billion from the Petroleum Development Levy to stabilise prices.

Despite these measures, EPRA said global price pressures outweighed the relief interventions.

In its statement, the United Alternative Government outlined a series of demands, including the immediate resignation and prosecution of senior officials linked to the sector, suspension of key levies such as the Road Maintenance Levy, and removal of VAT on fuel products altogether.

The group also called for broader fiscal relief measures, including suspending housing levies and National Social Security Fund deductions, arguing that Kenyans are bearing the brunt of policy decisions amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

The latest fuel price adjustments are expected to ripple across the economy, driving up transport and production costs and further straining households already grappling with high inflation.