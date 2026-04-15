South Africa to Host Landmark African Union Ministerial Session On Transport and Energy

At a defining moment for Africa's infrastructure development trajectory, the African Union Commission (AUC), in collaboration with the Government of the Republic of South Africa, will convene the Fifth Session of the Specialised Technical Committee on Transport and Energy from 27 to 30 April 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In an evolving global geopolitical landscape, Africa is intensifying efforts to develop resilient and interconnected infrastructure systems that support sustainable growth, regional integration, and structural transformation. The Session takes place as the continent strengthens internal capacity, reduces external vulnerabilities, and positions itself more strategically within global value chains.

Ahead of the meeting, H.E. Lerato D. Mataboge, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at the African Union Commission, noted that the Commission has finalised preparations to present a focused and forward-looking agenda that responds to the continent's most pressing infrastructure priorities. She emphasised that this process ensures continental frameworks remain guided by Member States and are translated into tangible outcomes.

"In an increasingly complex global environment, we must strengthen ownership of our development agenda, deepen intra-African trade, and advance infrastructure systems that are interconnected, efficient, and future-ready. This requires stronger alignment, accelerated implementation, and a deliberate focus on projects that generate real economic impact across the continent."

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As the African Union's highest ministerial platform for transport and energy, the Session will provide strategic direction and policy guidance to accelerate implementation across sectors that underpin Africa's economic transformation.

"This Session provides a timely opportunity for Member States to collectively steer this agenda--by reinforcing alignment, unlocking implementation constraints, and advancing priority projects that deliver tangible results for the continent."

Building on the outcomes of the Fourth Ordinary Session held in Zanzibar in 2023, where Ministers called for accelerated delivery and stronger alignment between continental priorities and national implementation, the Session advances a results-driven agenda, with measurable progress already recorded across key flagship initiatives.

Over the past one year, the African Union, in collaboration with continental institutions and partners, has advanced priority regional infrastructure initiatives. Strategic transport and energy corridors are progressing, including flagship projects such as the Abidjan-Lagos Highway, spanning over 1,000 kilometres and valued at approximately USD 15 billion, a project under the PIDA framework. In parallel, electricity access has increased from approximately 51 percent in 2017 to over 61 percent in 2023, connecting more than 120 million additional people.

Building on this momentum, the African Single Electricity Market continues to advance a unified continental framework for cross-border electricity trade and system integration, contributing to more efficient and resilient energy systems across regions.

At the same time, improved air connectivity, along with the digitalisation and greening of ports, and the expansion of railway and road networks, is reinforcing regional integration. These developments reflect a structural shift toward integrated, corridor-based infrastructure systems that connect transport, energy, and digital networks, unlocking Africa's industrial and trade potential under the AfCFTA.

The Session is expected to consider and adopt strategic decisions and continental frameworks to strengthen delivery, governance, and accountability across Africa's infrastructure landscape. Ministers will also deliberate on emerging initiatives such as the Ubuntu Legacy Initiative and the Africa Ten-Year Infrastructure Investment Plan for Cross-Border Connectivity, aimed at scaling coordinated investments in strategic regional corridors. Proposals to strengthen governance mechanisms and mobilise climate finance for transport and energy projects will also be considered.

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Hosted by the Republic of South Africa, the Session builds on the country's leadership in advancing continental and global infrastructure dialogue, including through its recent hosting of the G20, where infrastructure, energy transition, and sustainable connectivity featured prominently. In a global environment marked by shifting geopolitical dynamics, supply chain realignments, and increasing climate pressures, the Session is expected to reinforce Africa's collective positioning within global financing, trade, and energy systems.

In line with its Rules of Procedure, the Session will also mark an important moment of institutional continuity, with the election of a new Bureau to guide the work of the Committee for the next term. The current Chair, Ethiopia, will hand over its mandate to a newly elected leadership.