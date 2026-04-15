Kenya: Autism Care Efforts Gain Momentum in Kilifi

Kilifi — Efforts to improve support for children with autism in Kilifi County are gaining momentum as researchers at the KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Programme roll out two major projects aimed at enhancing diagnosis and care for neurodevelopmental conditions.

Neurodevelopmental conditions affect how the brain grows and functions, usually appearing in early childhood and often lasting a lifetime. They can impact social interaction, communication, learning, and behaviour, but frequently go undiagnosed, especially in low-resource settings due to limited awareness and access to specialised services.

The NeuroDev and SPARK projects are placing a strong focus on autism spectrum disorder, the most common neurodevelopmental condition. According to the World Health Organization, one in 127 people globally is diagnosed with autism, which ranks among the top contributors to brain health-related challenges.

The initiatives are also targeting other conditions such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and intellectual disabilities.

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Both projects bring together community health promoters, clinicians, nurses, nutritionists, and researchers in Kilifi to strengthen local expertise and improve community understanding of these conditions.

The NeuroDev project seeks to include African children in global studies, helping generate data on genetic and environmental factors linked to neurodevelopmental conditions. It also provides feedback sessions for caregivers, offering guidance on how to support affected children while addressing stigma and misconceptions.

"Each neurodevelopmental condition presents itself differently, so we want to see how the traits manifest," said Patricia Kipkemoi, a researcher with the NeuroDev project.

"The project started in 2018 after receiving ethical approval from national and international research bodies," she added.

Meanwhile, the SPARK project connects families to a global autism network, enabling them to contribute developmental data while accessing support. It is also supporting a clinical trial evaluating the World Health Organization's Caregiver Skills Training programme, which equips caregivers with practical strategies to improve children's communication and overall well-being.

"These simple but powerful approaches can help improve children's engagement, communication, and overall well-being. Participation in the programme is voluntary, and families play an important role as partners in the research process," the team said.

April is observed globally as Autism Awareness Month, aimed at promoting understanding, acceptance, and inclusion for people living with autism.