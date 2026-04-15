Algeria: President Tebboune Bids Farewell to Pope Leo Xiv As He Departs Algiers

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, bid farewell on Wednesday to Pope Leo XIV as he departed Algiers following an official visit to Algeria marked by a packed schedule.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune accompanied the Pope to Houari Boumediene International Airport, where government members and high-ranking officials were also present.

After listening to the national anthems of both countries, the President of the Republic and Pope Leo XIV reviewed detachments from various units of the People's National Army (PNA), which paid them honors. Subsequently, the President of the Republic greeted the delegation accompanying Pope Leo XIV.

For his part, the Supreme Pontiff greeted the senior state officials.

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The Sovereign Pontiff's visit was marked by intense diplomatic and religious activities, underscoring a shared commitment to interfaith dialogue and global stability.

On the first day of the papal visit, Pope Leo XIV, arriving at the invitation of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, was greeted with the highest honors befitting a historic guest. Following the formal greetings of senior state officials, President Tebboune and his guest held bilateral talks in the airport's VIP lounge.

The day continued with a formal reception at the Presidency of the Republic, where both leaders posed for commemorative photos before the national and international media, signaling the diplomatic weight of this first stop on the Pope's African tour.

On Monday afternoon, the focus shifted to Djamaa El-Djazair, where President Tebboune welcomed the Pope to what he described as "a land of ancient history and the meeting point of civilizations."

Addressing a distinguished audience at the mosque's Cultural Center, the President of the Republic affirmed Algeria's "full readiness" to work with the Vatican to promote understanding over division and coexistence over discord.

For his part, Pope Leo XIV expressed his profound admiration for the Algerian people, stating they have "never been defeated by hardships" because of their deep roots in solidarity and community spirit.

Concluding the first day of his visit, Pope Leo XIV visited the Basilica of Our Lady of Africa.

In this symbolic space, he presided over a ceremony that paid homage to the land of Saint Augustine, the great Christian thinker to whose religous order he belongs to.

On the second day of his official visit, Pope Leo XIV moved to the province of Annaba, where he paid tribute to all human initiatives dedicated to upholding the values of coexistence and solidarity.

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The residents of Annaba, deeply invested in this historic visit to the former Hippo, described it as an "exceptional" occasion and a unique opportunity to showcase Algeria's image as a land of tolerance, dialogue and coexistence between religions and civilizations.

Crowds of citizens gathered from the early hours of the morning to follow the various stages of the papal visit, painting a vivid picture of the widespread enthusiasm surrounding this unprecedented event.

The Supreme Pontiff received an official welcome from Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, alongside the civil and military authorities of Annaba province.

On this occasion, Pope Leo XIV extended his very special thanks to the Algerian authorities for the welcome and hospitality that were reserved for him during his official visit to Algeria.

While presiding over Mass at the Basilica of Saint Augustine, Pope Leo XIV took the opportunity to convey his thanks to the Algerian authorities for the reception accorded to him throughout his visit.

"Thank you to one and all for the welcome I have received. My very special thanks also go to the Algerian authorities for the hospitality I have benefited from," he affirmed.

Addressing the current situation in the world, Pope Leo XIV once again pleaded for peace, calling on all to follow "the paths of justice and communion."

Pope Leo XIV left Algeria on Wednesday morning, concluding an official visit at the invitation of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.