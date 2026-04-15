Sudan: CPJ, Partners Urge Decisive U.S. Action to End Sudan War On Third Anniversary

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists joined 28 other civil society organizations in a joint letter urging the United States to take decisive action to help end the war in Sudan, as it marks its third anniversary.

The letter highlights escalating atrocities by both the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), including the RSF's October 2025 capture of North Darfur's El Fasher following an 18-month siege that killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands, as well as attacks on residential areas and widespread sexual violence. It also stresses that journalists and human rights defenders continue to be deliberately targeted by all warring parties.

It calls on the U.S. to leverage its influence with regional actors to secure a ceasefire, ensure accountability, and support a civilian-led political transition.

Read the full letter here.