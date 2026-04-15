East Africa: Ethiopia's Ai Initiatives Exemplary for Africa, Says Liberian Foreign Minister

Addis Ababa — Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, commended Ethiopia's advances in artificial intelligence, describing them as a model for other African nations to follow.

A Liberian delegation led by Minister Nyanti paid a working visit to the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute (EAII) today.

During the visit, the Director General of EAII, Worku Gachena , welcomed the delegation and provided a comprehensive briefing on the institute's ongoing projects.

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He highlighted various activities ranging from research to practical applications designed to solve societal challenges.

The Director General further emphasized that the institute is committed to continental cooperation and stands ready to share its experiences and technological expertise with other African countries.

Minister Nyanti expressed her admiration for Ethiopia's performance in the AI sector, noting that these achievements offer significant lessons for the continent, and specifically for Liberia.

"We stand for a better Liberia," the Minister stated. To achieve this, we will take Ethiopia's best practices in AI technology as a benchmark., she said.

She further underscored that Ethiopia's work in the field acts as a pioneer for Africa.

She stressed the importance of focusing on education to ensure that AI technology becomes a guarantee for the continent's future development.

The visit is expected to open a new chapter of bilateral cooperation between Ethiopia and Liberia in the realm of AI technology.