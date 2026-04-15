East Africa: Ethiopia Taking Great Strides in Ensuring Women's Access to Markets, Financial Services

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is making significant strides in resolving historical barriers that have restricted women's access to markets and financial services driven by the digital economy, Women and Social Affairs State Minister Hikma Keyeradin said.

Opening the 15th COMESA Technical Committee Meeting on Gender and Women's Affairs, the state minister noted that true and inclusive development is impossible without the full participation of women.

"Our national strategy is firmly aligned with regional frameworks, and we are currently revising our national policy on gender equality to further strengthen our legal and institutional foundations."

She, however, added that the 21st century demands innovation, emphasizing that central to the country's progress is the Digital Ethiopia 2030 Strategy.

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"We believe that technology is the ultimate equalizer. By digitizing our economy, we are breaking down the historical barriers that have restricted women's access to markets and financial services."

Hikma underscored that Digital National ID (Fayda) is a cornerstone of this digital revolution, citing that for many women and youth, a lack of formal identification has been a barrier to participating in the formal economy.

Fayda provides a secure, digital identity that simplifies access to credit, land ownership, and government services, she elaborated.

Furthermore, Mesob Digital e-Service platform is revolutionizing how citizens interact with the state, ensuring that administrative operations are simple, transparent, and accessible from anywhere, particularly benefiting women entrepreneurs who often manage both businesses and households.

Noting the requirement of physical infrastructure in addition to digital tools, the state minister stated that Ethiopia's commitment to regional electric integration is a testament to the country's belief in shared prosperity.

"By connecting our power grids, we are not only facilitating the movement of goods and services but also lowering the costs of production for small and medium-sized enterprises, many of which are led by women and youth."

For Hikma, reliable, affordable energy is the fuel that will power the next generation of African female-led industries.

Addressing the occasion, COMESA Assistant Secretary-General Mohamed Kadah said Ethiopia continues to demonstrate strong leadership in promoting gender equality and women empowerment, both nationally and across the continent.

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Gender equality and women's economic empowerment are not only central to sustainable development but also to regional integration, he underscored.

The Assistant Secretary-General added that COMESA is firmly committed to promoting and supporting gender-responsive policies, legal frameworks and programs that protect women's economic and social empowerment.

"We remain steadfast in our efforts to strengthen institutional capacity for gender-responsive economic development. In this regard, we take encouragement from the progress being made across the COMESA region."