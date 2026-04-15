Uganda: Boxing Great Usyk Defends Verhoeven Title Fight

BBC - Unified world champion Oleksandr Usyk said he should be allowed to "do what I want to do" as the heavyweight great defended his decision to face boxing novice Rico Verhoeven on 23 May in Egypt.

In a news conference which included a prediction Anthony Joshua would be the next undisputed heavyweight champion and a two-minute face-off, Usyk made it clear the Verhoeven fight was a decision he made for himself in the twilight of his career.

Verhoeven, 37, has boxed professionally only once - in 2014 - while 39-year-old Usyk is one of the most decorated fighters in the sport's history.

"For me it's a challenge. Rico is a great guy, a dangerous guy," Usyk said as the pair met at a news conference in London.

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"One time I want to do what I want, not what I need. A lot of time I do what other people need. You have to box this person, or this or this. I say okay. Now I do what I want."

The contest is widely viewed as a major mismatch, with critics particularly questioning why the WBC world title is at stake.

Usyk is an Olympic gold medallist, undisputed cruiserweight champion and two-time undisputed heavyweight champion who remains unbeaten in 24 professional bouts.

Verhoeven won 66 of his 76 kickboxing fights before announcing his departure from the sport in November. In boxing, he recorded a stoppage victory in his only bout 12 years ago against an opponent who had never won a professional fight.

In another nod to how bizarre this bout is, Verhoeven explained it was actually actor and friend Jason Statham who persuaded Saudi organisers to give him the opportunity.

"When I land my best punch on him, of course he will go down," Verhoeven said. "There is a 20 kilo weight difference. He's a built-up cruiserweight.

"I'm a natural heavyweight. That's the difference. That's what will happen when I land my best shot clean. And if not, we're going to win."

Usyk appeared no different to his usual relaxed self, but as easily as he has done in the past, he switched quickly into serious mode when the traditional face-off happened, refusing to budge an inch.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who sat on Verhoeven's side of the table for the news conference but has no ties to either fighter, was forced to step in to stop the staredown, bringing an end to an otherwise light-hearted first media event for a fight no-one in boxing saw coming.

As always, Usyk took the occasion in his stride. Asked about the secret to his success, he joked: "Hard training and good pasta - double portion."

The unified champion has previously said he plans to face the winner of Fabio Wardley v Daniel Dubois after Verhoeven, followed by a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury.

However, he said he would step aside if Fury and Anthony Joshua - who is currently training with Usyk - were able to agree a long-discussed bout.

"AJ wins. It's future undisputed champion," added Usyk.

For many boxing fans, it was the first extended look at Verhoeven. He has previously sparred with Tyson Fury and trained alongside UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, and had been lined up to face Joshua before the Briton's tragic car crash last year, which claimed the lives of two of his friends.

"But this is even bigger and better," said Verhoeven, who came across confident and composed.

"Our idea was undisputed versus undisputed. That's how this fight came about. It's something very special."

There had been suggestions the bout could yet be moved because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, but organisers insist it will take place at a unique setting by the foot of the pyramids of Giza.

Why is Usyk v Verhoeven so controversial?

The controversy stems primarily from the decision to put a world title on the line.

When then WBC champion Fury fought Francis Ngannou in 2023, the WBC refused to sanction it as world title fight as Ngannou was making his professional debut and was therefore not ranked.

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Fast-forward less than three years and WBC have made the opposite decision in a very similar scenario, making it a "voluntary defence" for Usyk.

The WBC initially declined to sanction the bout, but later reversed its position, justifying the change by pointing to Usyk's consistent record of facing top-tier contenders and Verhoeven's elite standing in the world of kickboxing.

Critics argue this sets a troubling precedent for the sport's rankings. By approving the fight, the WBC has effectively bypassed its interim champion Agit Kabayel, who expected to fight Usyk next.

The German heavyweight will now have to wait for his title shot while a fighter with only one professional boxing win instead competes for the belt.

Neither the WBA nor the IBF has sanctioned the contest as a title defence but neither are due to call their mandatories.