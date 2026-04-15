Uganda: Kazo Among Pilot Districts for Twice-Yearly HIV Prevention Injection Rollout

Kazo District has been selected among the first districts in Uganda to pilot a new long-acting HIV prevention injection as the country steps up efforts to reduce new infections.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Health in partnership with the Joint Clinical Research Centre, has seen health experts deployed to train frontline workers on the administration of Lenacapavir, a breakthrough pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) injection.

The three-day training is taking place at Kazo Health Centre IV and forms part of a broader national rollout targeting 120 health facilities. In the Ankole sub-region, only Kazo, Ibanda, and Mbarara districts have been selected for the pilot phase.

Health officials say Lenacapavir, administered twice a year, represents a major shift from daily oral PrEP, which has faced challenges related to adherence and "pill fatigue" among users.

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Kazo District Health Officer Dr Edgar Kansiime described the development as a major breakthrough in HIV prevention.

"This is a game changer in the fight against HIV. The introduction of a twice-yearly injection will greatly address the challenges of adherence and pill fatigue that we have been facing with daily PrEP," he said.

He added that Kazo's selection places the district at the forefront of new prevention innovations.

"We are grateful that Kazo is among the few districts chosen in the Ankole sub-region. This gives us an opportunity to lead in implementing new and effective prevention approaches," he said.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is a preventive method for HIV-negative individuals at higher risk of infection, including adolescent girls, young women, and key populations. When used correctly, it can reduce the risk of sexual transmission of HIV by up to 99 percent.

Unlike post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), which is taken after potential exposure, PrEP is taken in advance as a proactive prevention measure.

District leaders have welcomed the initiative, calling for community support to ensure its success.

Kazo LC5 Chairman Rev Samuel Mugisha Katugunda urged residents to embrace the intervention alongside other preventive measures.

"We urge our people to embrace this new intervention while continuing to observe other preventive measures. Collective effort is key in ending HIV in our communities," he said.

Chief Administrative Officer Hajji Badru Mayanja Majwala stressed the importance of effective implementation by health workers.

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"Health workers must intensify their efforts and ensure that this opportunity translates into real impact in reducing new HIV infections," he said.

Health officials say the pilot marks an important step in Uganda's HIV response, with hopes that the long-acting injection will improve adherence and reduce new infections nationwide.