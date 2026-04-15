Namibia: Man Dies in Donkey Cart Accident in Omusati

The Namibian Police in the Omusati region have confirmed that a 28-year-old man died in a donkey cart accident at Otamanzi village on Sunday.

Omusati police regional commander commissioner Ismael Basson says the incident occurred around 08h00 when the deceased was driving a donkey cart that hit a tree stump, causing it to overturn.

"The driver and his passenger were both thrown out when the cart overturned, and it fell on them. The driver died on the spot, while the passenger sustained slight injuries," he says.

The deceased has been identified as Wilbard Shithigona, a Namibian national.

His next of kin have been informed of his death.