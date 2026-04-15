Uganda: Health Experts Push for Wider Use of Physiotherapy As Chronic Illnesses Rise

Health practitioners are calling for the wider integration of physiotherapy into mainstream healthcare as Uganda grapples with a growing burden of chronic diseases linked to increasingly sedentary lifestyles.

Experts say conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, stroke, kidney and liver disease, and chronic back pain are becoming more common, placing pressure on a health system that often focuses on symptom management rather than long-term functional recovery.

According to Julius Habumugisha of Teamwork Physiotherapy Centre International, physiotherapy remains an underutilised but essential component of patient recovery.

"Physiotherapy helps patients regain mobility, reduce pain, and return to everyday activities such as walking, bathing, and self-care," Habumugisha said, adding that it should be considered a core part of treatment rather than supportive care.

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Health specialists note that physiotherapy is relevant across all age groups, including children with developmental challenges, adults recovering from injury or surgery, and elderly patients managing degenerative conditions.

The treatment combines exercise therapy, manual techniques, and rehabilitation programmes designed to restore strength, coordination, and endurance.

Experts say it plays a particularly important role in neurological, orthopaedic, and cardiopulmonary recovery.

Clinicians also point to rising demand for specialised rehabilitation services such as sports physiotherapy, postnatal care, paediatric therapy, and geriatric rehabilitation, driven by lifestyle changes and an ageing population.

In addition to core physiotherapy, many facilities are expanding services to include occupational therapy, speech therapy, and therapeutic massage, aimed at improving recovery outcomes and overall quality of life.

Experts warn that without greater investment in rehabilitation services, many patients risk long-term disability and reduced independence even after surviving acute illness or surgery.

They are now urging policymakers and health providers to prioritise physiotherapy as part of routine healthcare delivery, arguing that it could reduce long-term treatment costs while significantly improving recovery outcomes for chronic and post-acute patients.