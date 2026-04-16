Africa: Nearly 20 Million Measles Deaths Averted Since 2000

Measles vaccinations have saved nearly 20 million lives in Africa since the year 2000 and more than 500 million children were protected through routine immunisation, but the continent remains offtrack in the fight against vaccine-preventable diseases.

The findings come in the first-ever detailed analysis of immunisation targets in Africa, published on Wednesday by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

It also documents progress and challenges in expanding immunisation coverage against a broad range of vaccine-preventable diseases, as well as ongoing efforts to achieve targets under a global strategy known as the 2030 Immunization Agenda.

Measles deaths drop by half

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The analysis covers the years from 2000 to 2024 which saw increased vaccination coverage in Africa as 44 countries introduced a second dose of measles-containing vaccine into routine programmes.

Coverage rates rose from five per cent to 55 per cent during this period while supplemental inoculation campaigns delivered 622 million vaccinations.

Together, these efforts have halved measles deaths in the African region and led to a 40 per cent drop in overall cases.

Additionally, nine countries reported consistently low measles incidence rates in 2023 and 2024, while Cabo Verde, Mauritius and the Seychelles were verified in 2025 as having eliminated measles and rubella - the first sub-Saharan African countries to achieve this milestone.

Remarkable but uneven progress

"Africa has made remarkable progress in less than a generation, expanding immunisation and saving millions of young lives," said Dr Mohamed Janabi, WHO Regional Director.

"But the progress is uneven, and even slowing, leaving too many children unprotected as key targets are still missed. We must urgently strengthen routine immunisation to leave no child behind."

Routine schedules currently protect against 13 vaccine-preventable diseases, compared to eight in the year 2000.

Since then, meningitis deaths have fallen by nearly 40 per cent, the malaria vaccine has been introduced in 25 countries, and at least 1.9 million lives were saved through vaccination in 2024 alone-- some 42 per cent due to measles vaccination.

'More work to do'

The 2030 agenda envisions a world where all people fully benefit from vaccines. It aims for 90 per cent coverage at four key life stages to protect against diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), measles and the human papillomavirus (HPV).

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Despite the progress made to date, Africa is still off track when it comes to reaching the 90 per cent target as immunisation coverage is uneven and many children are still being missed.

WHO and Gavi call for continued investment and strong political commitment to sustain gains and protect future generations.

They are also working with governments to widen vaccination coverage, including to accelerate and scale up the introduction of new vaccines such as those for malaria and HPV.

The new analysis "demonstrates the immense life-saving power of vaccines when immunisation is prioritised as a matter of policy," said Dr Sania Nishtar, the Gavi CEO.

"At the same time, we must acknowledge that these immunisation outcomes reflect very different realities, and we have more work to do to ensure we are consistently able to reach children, even in the most fragile and remote contexts," she added.