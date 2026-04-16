Sudan: 'Sudan Is an Atrocities Laboratory', UN Aid Chief Tells Berlin Conference

Foreign ministers from across the world met in Berlin on Wednesday to show support for Sudan, where a fourth year of brutal warfare has begun as humanitarian needs deepen.

Countries reportedly pledged over $1 billion at the third International Conference for Sudan co-hosted by Germany, the African Union (AU), the European Union (EU), France, and the United Kingdom.

Senior UN officials delivered remarks, including humanitarian affairs chief Tom Fletcher who said that "Sudan is an atrocities laboratory," citing sieges of cities such as El Fasher in Darfur, the denial of food, use of sexual violence as a weapon of war, and the targeting of schools and hospitals.

Civilians and aid workers killed

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"Drones have killed 700 people just this year, and 130 humanitarians have been killed over three years," he continued.

"I often have to call the families of those who died, and they always ask, did our family members die in vain?"

The war that erupted exactly three years ago to the day between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and former allies the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has created the world's worst humanitarian and displacement crises.

Roughly 34 million people - two thirds of the population - require humanitarian assistance. Nearly 14 million people have been displaced, 19 million are going hungry and some 10 million children are out of school.

Gulf crisis impacts

"The Middle East conflict is adding a layer to this challenge," said Mr. Fletcher, pointing to rising costs for food and fuel, as well as freight which is up 25 per cent.

"Half of Sudan's fertilizer comes from the Gulf, and we're approaching the main growing season in April and May," he added.

The UN and partners are seeking $2.2 billion to reach 14 million people across the country this year within an overall target of 20 million.

He emphasised the need to "keep access routes open", referring to the Adre border crossing from eastern Chad - critical for aid delivery to millions in the Darfur region - while calling for more safe routes into the Kordofans and Blue Nile state.

"We've got to expand our footprint in Darfur," he added, noting that 93 staff are now in the region - a threefold increase since October.

'This nightmare must end': Guterres

UN Secretary-General António Guterres thanked the international community for coming together once again in solidarity with the people of Sudan.

"This nightmare must end," he said in a video message. "That requires unity and urgency."

He insisted that civilians must be protected, humanitarians must be able to safely carry out their lifesaving work, and aid operations must be fully funded.

"But let's be clear: funding alone cannot substitute for peace," the Secretary-General said.

"An immediate cessation of hostilities is essential. External interference and the flow of arms that fuel this war must finally end. And a credible path must open toward an inclusive, civilian led political process that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people."

Accountability for atrocities

For his part, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk stressed that "we need urgent joint action to hold those responsible to account. That is the only way to end the violence and prevent further atrocities."

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His Office "has proposed a set of human rights-based confidence building measures that reinforce accountability as a core component of any pathway towards peace," which have been shared with parties to the conflict, key Member States, and others.

Mr. Türk stated that "behind the destruction in Sudan lies a complex web of strategic and economic interests - and enormous profits."

Warring parties "are exploiting the country's gold, livestock, and gum arabic, to pay for their war" and "external powers are providing advanced weapons systems and finance, while promoting their own agendas."

He urged all countries to fully comply with the arms embargo in Darfur, end weapons transfers, and refer the overall situation in Sudan to the International Criminal Court (ICC).