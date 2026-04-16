Zimbabwe: ZRP Cracks Down On Social Media Activist Over 'Fake' Police Statements

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched formal investigations into social media activist Majaira Jairosi over allegations of circulating misleading content presented as official police communication.

In a statement, the ZRP said Jairosi is being probed for "drafting and circulating purported police statements on social media" that authorities believe could mislead the public.

"The statements in question are being presented in a manner that may mislead the public into believing they are official communications from the ZRP," police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

Authorities warned that such conduct carries serious implications, noting that it "has the potential to cause unnecessary alarm, confusion and undermine public confidence in official police channels."

As part of its response, the ZRP has escalated the matter to the social media platform X, seeking intervention to curb the spread of the disputed content.

"In response, the ZRP has lodged a formal complaint with X, seeking the platform's intervention in addressing the dissemination of misleading content and to ensure compliance with its policies on misinformation and impersonation," the statement reads.

Nyathi urged members of the public to exercise caution and verify information through official channels.

Investigations are ongoing, with authorities indicating that legal action will follow.