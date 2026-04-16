Ethiopia: Manufacturing Industry Plays Vital Role in Safeguarding Sovereignty - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the manufacturing industry serves as an irreplaceable pillar in the quest to safeguard national sovereignty, realize a transformative economic vision and facilitate comprehensive employment for the citizenry.

In a special interview titled "The Heart of Sovereignty" with the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, the Prime Minister outlined the strategic importance of manufacturing as the primary engine of national growth.

He noted that manufacturing plays a uniquely powerful role in boosting productivity compared to other sectors, describing it as essential for increasing overall national output and economic competitiveness.

The Prime Minister further elaborated on the sector's role as the bedrock of international trade, asserting that the manufacturing industry dictates both the volume and the standard of a nation's exports.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He emphasized that true economic autonomy is achieved when a country can produce in such abundance that it satisfies domestic demand while maintaining the rigorous quality standards necessary to compete in the global marketplace.

By fostering a culture of standardized production, manufacturing does not merely function as a sector of the economy; it acts as a decisive catalyst for the qualitative expansion of the entire export landscape.

Central to the Prime Minister's address was the concept of structural economic migration.

He emphasized that manufacturing is the indispensable vehicle for transitioning the economy from a traditional framework to a modern, industrialized state.

The premier argued that without the capacity for industrial processing, an economy remains trapped as a mere supplier of raw materials.

Therefore, the transition from raw resource extraction to the production of high-value processed goods is a mandatory evolution that can only be facilitated through a robust manufacturing base.

This evolution, he noted, also serves as a fountainhead for innovation, as technological advancements birthed within the industrial sector inevitably spill over to modernize and revitalize all other facets of the economy.

Beyond the technicalities of trade and production, the Prime Minister highlighted the profound social impact of industrialization, specifically regarding the scale of opportunity it provides.

He pointed out that the magnitude of job creation within the manufacturing sector is vastly superior to other sectors, making it a vital instrument for social stability and prosperity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Manufacturing By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his concluding remarks, Prime Minister Abiy framed manufacturing not simply as a fiscal priority, but as a core tenet of Ethiopia's national identity and independence.

He maintained that because it creates jobs, facilitates structural shifts, and serves as a springboard to the next frontier of development, manufacturing must be treated as a definitive agenda of national sovereignty.