Tanzania Holds Talks With Stanchart to Explore Financial Resources for SGR Funding

Washington — THE Minister of State in the President's Office for Finance and Planning in Zanzibar, Dr Juma Malik Akil, on behalf of the Minister of Finance, Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar, held talks with a delegation from Standard Chartered Bank led by the Chief Executive Officer for African Customer Management, Dalu Ajene, at the Tanzanian Embassy in Washington D.C., United States.

The talks were held on the sidelines of the 2026 IMF/WBG Spring Meetings being held in the city.

They discussed various issues regarding the ongoing cooperation between the Bank and Tanzania, especially the search for financial resources for the construction of the Modern Railway-SGR.

The meeting was also attended by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Dr Natu El-Maamry Mwamba, the Permanent Secretary, Office of the President-Finance and Planning Zanzibar, Aboud Hassan Mwinyi, the Governor of the Central Bank of Tanzania, Emmanuel Tutuba, the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Tanzania, Dr Yamungu Kayandabila, and other senior officials of the Government and the Bank.