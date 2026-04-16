Zimbabwe: Veteran Broadcaster Tich Mataz in Court for Culpable Homicide

Veteran broadcaster, Augustine Tichafa Matambanadzo popularly known as Tich Mataz has appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court facing a culpable homicide charge following a fatal road traffic accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Matambanadzo (55) is accused of negligently causing the death of 44-year-old Uchena Daniel along Samora Machel Road near Odzi Flats in Eastlea on July 27, 2024.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzayi.

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According to the State outline, the incident occurred while the accused was driving a Toyota Hilux, heading west along the busy thoroughfare with three passengers on board.

"The accused person drove a motor vehicle... negligently and hit a pedestrian Uchena Daniel who was crossing Samora Machel Road," reads part of the charge.

Prosecutors allege that Daniel was crossing the road heading south when he was struck by the right front side of the vehicle. He fell onto the tarmac and sustained severe injuries.

"The now deceased was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical examination and was pronounced dead upon admission," the State says.

The court heard that Matambanadzo escaped the uninjured, although his vehicle sustained damage to the front right bumper and a shattered windscreen. The vehicle was subsequently taken to the Vehicle Examination Department in Eastlea for assessment.

The State is alleging negligence on several counts, including "failure to keep a proper lookout of the road ahead," "failure to stop or act reasonably when accident seemed imminent," and "travelling at an excessive speed under the circumstances."

"The accused person had no right to drive in the manner he did," the State further asserts.

Daniel, who resided in Highlands, Harare, was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital, marking a tragic end to what prosecutors describe as a preventable accident.

The matter is set to proceed as the court determines whether the broadcaster's conduct amounted to criminal negligence leading to loss of life.

Trial commences on May 19.