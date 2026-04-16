Namibia: Local Authorities Officials Must Be Held Accountable Without Intimidation - Matyayi

15 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Association for Local Authorities in Namibia (Nalao) president Moses Matyayi has called for local authority officials to be held accountable in a fair and transparent manner, free from intimidation and political interference.

Speaking at a Nalao event at Ongwediva on Wednesday, Matyayi stressed the importance of allowing professional officials to carry out their duties independently while ensuring accountability based on due process.

"Officials must be held to account in a manner that is fair, transparent and based on due process, but it should be guided by agreed key performance areas," he said.

Matyayi emphasised that the association remains steadfast in defending professional integrity, administrative independence and the principles of good governance within local authorities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He acknowledged ongoing challenges facing local authorities, particularly in financial management, but urged stakeholders to address the root causes of these issues rather than focusing solely on the symptoms.

"We are aware that local authorities have not been performing well financially, but we need to interrogate the core issues. What exactly is causing these problems?" he asked.

Matyayi further highlighted difficulties in attracting and retaining skilled professionals within local authorities, noting that many opt for opportunities in the private sector due to better working conditions and treatment.

"We are finding it difficult to attract professionals to work for local authorities compared to the private sector. Performance management is key, and we cannot shy away from that," he added.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.