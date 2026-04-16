Namibia: Local Authorities Officials Must Be Held Accountable Without Intimidation - Matyayi

Association for Local Authorities in Namibia (Nalao) president Moses Matyayi has called for local authority officials to be held accountable in a fair and transparent manner, free from intimidation and political interference.

Speaking at a Nalao event at Ongwediva on Wednesday, Matyayi stressed the importance of allowing professional officials to carry out their duties independently while ensuring accountability based on due process.

"Officials must be held to account in a manner that is fair, transparent and based on due process, but it should be guided by agreed key performance areas," he said.

Matyayi emphasised that the association remains steadfast in defending professional integrity, administrative independence and the principles of good governance within local authorities.

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He acknowledged ongoing challenges facing local authorities, particularly in financial management, but urged stakeholders to address the root causes of these issues rather than focusing solely on the symptoms.

"We are aware that local authorities have not been performing well financially, but we need to interrogate the core issues. What exactly is causing these problems?" he asked.

Matyayi further highlighted difficulties in attracting and retaining skilled professionals within local authorities, noting that many opt for opportunities in the private sector due to better working conditions and treatment.

"We are finding it difficult to attract professionals to work for local authorities compared to the private sector. Performance management is key, and we cannot shy away from that," he added.