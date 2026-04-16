Kenya: MPs Probe Fuel Quality in Kenya As Concerns Over Substandard Imports Grow

Nairobi — The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has detailed its handling of petroleum imports at the Port of Mombasa as the Senate Energy Committee shifts focus to concerns over fuel quality and regulatory oversight.

KPA provided the clarification during a parliamentary session reviewing the discharge and handling of MT Paloma, one of the recent oil tankers to dock at the port.

According to KPA, MT Paloma arrived at the outer port limits on March 27, 2026, at 2:30 a.m., carrying 60,200.813 metric tonnes of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), as indicated in the cargo manifest submitted by Sturrock Shipping (Kenya) Limited.

The Authority told senators that standard maritime procedures were followed once documentation was received.

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Capt. Ruto, speaking before the committee, said the vessel was guided into port shortly after clearance.

"The pilot boarded the vessel at 1750 hours upon lodgment of the manifest, and the vessel was brought alongside KOT II at berth No. 1 at 2042 hours," he said.

KPA emphasized that its responsibility is limited to berthing operations and does not extend to cargo discharge or fuel quality monitoring once vessels are docked.

The Authority stated that after berthing, operational control is transferred to the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC).

"Upon berthing of tanker vessels at KOT II, cargo discharge and all associated operations are undertaken by KPC. Accordingly, after berthing, KPA is not privy to subsequent operations," the Authority said.

Discharge operations for MT Paloma were completed on March 30, 2026, at 12:12 p.m., with the vessel departing later that evening at 7:20 p.m. after clearing port charges.

Despite the logistical explanations, senators shifted the discussion toward fuel quality and regulatory enforcement.

Nominated Senator Veronica Maina raised concerns over the risk of substandard petroleum products entering the Kenyan market.

"We should stop substandard products from passing through the Kenya Pipeline system," she said.

She also questioned the effectiveness of current quality assurance systems, asking how regulators detect non-compliant fuel once it enters the supply chain.

"Why should a Minister of Trade waive standards of petroleum products?" she posed.

Senator Maina further called for strict enforcement of fuel standards across the sector.

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Senator Mungatana proposed the establishment of independent laboratories to strengthen fuel testing and verification before distribution.

He argued that documentation alone may not be sufficient to guarantee quality compliance.

"Instead of relying on manifest, can we establish an efficient laboratory to look at the quality of the petroleum products in the country?" he asked.

KPA officials assured lawmakers that fuel supply remains stable, noting that multiple tanker vessels are expected to dock in the coming weeks.

General Manager Moses Taiwu said the port is adequately supplied to meet national demand.

"We have sufficient oil cargo ships docking in Mombasa in the next 14 days so we don't have to face fuel shortages," he said.

He added that 19 tanker vessels carrying PMS, Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and Jet A-1 were handled between March 1 and April 12, 2026.

KPA attributed improved efficiency to the Kipevu Oil Terminal II (KOT II), commissioned in 2022, which has increased capacity and reduced delays.

Taiwu noted that vessels now berth promptly upon arrival, provided regulatory requirements are met by relevant agencies.

He also dismissed concerns about congestion, stating that the port is operating smoothly.

"Currently, there is no congestion attributed to tanker vessels at the Port," he said.

KPA reiterated that it does not handle licensing, fuel quality checks, or national stock management, stating that these responsibilities lie with other government agencies.