South African Weather Service Warns of Severe Storms

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of severe storms over the extreme north-east of the Northern Cape, the North West, and the Free State on Wednesday.

Due to the upper air system (cut-off low), conditions are favourable for the development of severe storms, potentially leading to minor impacts.

Due to these conditions, there could be localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, and trees could block minor roads.

The outlook for Thursday and Friday is partly cloudy and warm, but it will be cool in places in the east and south with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers possible over the central and eastern parts of the country.