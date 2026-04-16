Namibia: Govt Shelters 350 GBV, Trafficking Survivors

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare has sheltered 347 survivors of gender-based violence, child abuse and trafficking in the past year.

The individuals have received support through counselling services and designated places of safety, the ministry says.

The figures revealed by gender minister Emma Kantema during the ministry's 2026/27 budget presentation last Tuesday fall under the ministry's 'Programme 02', which focuses on childcare and social protection.

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The ministry has been allocated N$417 million for the 2026/27 financial year, of which N$140.3 million is earmarked for the programme.

"This is a critical allocation, because it goes directly to the protection and well-being of children and vulnerable persons.

"It will support the implementation of the Child Care and Protection Act, psychosocial support services, and shelter services for the survivors of GBV and trafficking in persons," Kantema said.

The ministry has subsidised 22 private and non-governmental care facilities, including children's homes, and two shelters that provide accommodation to vulnerable individuals.

"As a result, 520 children were accommodated in registered children's homes, places of care and shelters.

Counselling and material support was also provided to children in need of protective services countrywide," she said.

The ministry says it facilitated access to essential services such as the reintegration of teenage mothers into schools, access to national documents, and healthcare.

A total of 5 121 children across 14 regions received psychosocial support from the ministry's social workers.

To strengthen response services, Kantema said the ministry recruited 21 additional social workers during the 2025/26 financial year.

"Human capacity remains central to effective intervention. Survivors do not need systems alone, they need people who can listen, guide, protect and restore," she said.

In the same vein, the ministry also introduced mental health sessions for staff members and social workers, noting that those who respond to trauma and violence must also be supported against burnout, and ensure sustained quality service delivery.

Moreover, 329 children living and working on the streets were integrated into 31 boarding schools in the Khomas, Hardap, Omaheke and Otjozondjupa regions.

About 20 000 community members were reached through community outreach programmes, including men's conferences and engagements targeting men and boys.

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Kantema said GBV and child abuse remain among the most pressing social challenges, often driven by poverty, alcohol abuse and harmful cultural practices.

"In response, the ministry plans to expand awareness campaigns and intensify community-based interventions, including programmes targeting men and boys to address the root causes of violence," she said.

Kantema said the ministry is committed to strengthening social protection systems.