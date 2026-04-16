Uganda: Minister Ogwang Reassures Parliament On Afcon 2027 Readiness

The Minister of State for Sports, Peter Ogwang, has assured Parliament that Uganda is firmly on course to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), citing coordinated government action and approved funding to support preparations.

Uganda will jointly host the tournament alongside Kenya and Tanzania under a regional arrangement dubbed Pamoja East Africa that has shaped the country's planning framework.

Presenting a statement to the House, Ogwang said government has established an inter-sectoral committee to work with the Local Organising Committee and align preparations across key ministries and agencies.

"We have adopted a whole-of-government approach to ensure that all sectors are aligned in delivering a successful tournament," Ogwang said, adding that Cabinet had already approved the necessary funding for priority interventions.

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He noted that key requirements identified by the committee have been integrated into the Financial Year 2026/27 national plans.

The minister also highlighted targeted investments in the hospitality sector, including a special credit facility through the Uganda Development Bank to support hotels in Hoima and Masindi.

He said consultations on hotel compliance standards had been concluded, with further engagements involving hotel owners, the Uganda Development Bank, and SPV arrangements expected to advance by April 23, 2026.

On infrastructure, Ogwang told Parliament that government has earmarked funds for critical upgrades, including roads around Hoima City Stadium and Mandela National Stadium, as well as Shs184.9 billion for the development of a passenger terminal at Kabalega International Airport.

Additionally, Shs5.2 billion has been allocated to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations to support preparations.

However, lawmakers expressed concern over gaps identified in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) inspection report, questioning the adequacy of Uganda's readiness.

MP Patrick Nsamba said Parliament had not received sufficient detail on how government intends to address the identified shortcomings or when Caf would return for reassessment.

In response, Ogwang said the Caf report remains central to ongoing interventions.

"The Caf inspection report is the basis for our current interventions," he said, adding that stadium upgrades, transport systems, and health facilities are being prioritised based on the identified gaps.

He further noted that any defects identified in stadium works would be corrected by contractors, without additional cost to government.

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Ogwang expressed confidence that Uganda would meet Caf requirements ahead of the next inspection scheduled for August.

"We are addressing all identified gaps and remain committed to meeting Caf requirements ahead of the tournament," he said.

However, MP Helen Nakimuli questioned the feasibility of the timelines, particularly for infrastructure in Hoima, and raised concerns about design compliance issues such as VIP sightlines and changing room standards.

She urged government to present the full Caf inspection report to Parliament to enable proper oversight of readiness efforts.

Caf's upcoming August inspection is expected to be a key milestone in determining Uganda's preparedness to co-host one of Africa's biggest football tournaments.