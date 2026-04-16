Uganda: MPs Press Ogwang On Afcon 2027 Readiness Gaps Despite Shs800bn Investment Plan

Parliament has questioned government's readiness to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), pressing for detailed explanations on whether ongoing investments will be sufficient to address infrastructure gaps identified by football inspectors.

State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang, told Parliament that Uganda's preparations remain on track under a coordinated whole-of-government framework supported by significant budget allocations.

His statement follows growing concern over reports that a Confederation of African Football (Caf) inspection identified several facilities in Uganda as falling short of required tournament standards.

Ogwang outlined a multi-sector investment plan worth more than Shs800 billion, targeting key areas including infrastructure, hospitality, transport, and health services to align the country with Caf requirements.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said Shs213.76 billion has been allocated for road upgrades around Hoima City Stadium and Mandela National Stadium, including improvements to Kinawataka Road, pedestrian walkways, and street lighting to enhance access and safety.

Government has also committed Shs101.1 billion through the Uganda Development Bank to support hotel upgrades in Hoima and Masindi, while Shs184.9 billion has been earmarked for the development of a passenger terminal at Kabalega International Airport.

Additional allocations include Shs56.2 billion for refurbishment works at Mandela National Stadium and Shs5.2 billion for the Federation of Uganda Football Associations to upgrade Fufa Kadiba Stadium as a training venue.

However, lawmakers said the minister's statement did not sufficiently address specific concerns raised in the Caf inspection report.

MP Patrick Nsamba told the House that government needed to clearly outline the identified gaps and provide timelines for their resolution ahead of the next Caf inspection scheduled for August.

MP Helen Nakimuli questioned whether the remaining time is adequate to fix outstanding issues, particularly in Hoima, and raised concerns over alleged design shortcomings such as obstructed VIP sightlines and non-compliant changing room specifications.

She further urged government to provide Parliament with full details of the Caf report to enable proper oversight of preparedness efforts.

MP Allan Ssewanyana warned that uncertainty around Uganda's readiness could affect its hosting credibility, citing reports that alternative countries could be considered should standards not be met in time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Soccer Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In response, Ogwang maintained that Uganda's preparations are aligned with its joint hosting arrangement with Kenya and Tanzania, and that Cabinet has already approved funding for priority interventions under the FY2026/27 framework.

"This is a coordinated national effort," he said, adding that an inter-sectoral committee is overseeing implementation across all sites to ensure timely delivery.

The debate highlights growing parliamentary pressure for transparency and accountability as Uganda races against time to meet Caf standards ahead of Afcon 2027.