Uganda Records Progress Under Vision 2040 Amid Ongoing Structural Challenges

Uganda has registered notable progress in key development sectors under Vision 2040, even as challenges in human capital development, mineral exploitation, and regional balance continue to slow the country's transformation agenda.

This was revealed on the opening day of the National Performance Review Conference held at Speke Resort Munyonyo, where government officials, development partners, and regional representatives are assessing progress towards national, continental, and global development frameworks, including the Sustainable Development Goals and the Africa Agenda 2063.

Government highlighted achievements in the sustainable development of petroleum resources, improvements in the administration of justice, and growth in the tourism sector as some of the key milestones under Vision 2040. At the local government level, progress has also been recorded in production, water and sanitation, health, infrastructure, and education.

The Prime Minister attributed these gains to deliberate, results-oriented leadership, improved coordination among government agencies, and enhanced data systems used to track performance.

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"The progress we are witnessing is a result of intentional leadership, strengthened coordination, and improved data systems that help us track performance and ensure accountability," the Prime Minister said.

However, she acknowledged that significant gaps remain, particularly in human capital development, unlocking the mineral sector, and addressing regional disparities.

"We must now focus on areas where progress is slow, especially human capital development and regional imbalances, if we are to fully realise our Vision 2040 targets," she added.

At the continental level, speakers observed that Africa remains behind in achieving the targets set under Agenda 2063 and the SDGs, citing corruption, rising public debt, and global instability as key setbacks.

The Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, H.E. Mama Keita, emphasized the need for stronger economic governance across the continent.

"Africa must rebuild its financial sovereignty, strengthen fiscal discipline, and decisively tackle corruption if we are to meet our development aspirations," she said.

Participants also called for increased investment in technology and value addition to boost productivity and drive sustainable growth across Africa.

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The conference concluded its first day with a call for stronger unity among African countries, urging governments, the private sector, and development partners to work together to achieve shared development goals.

The three-day conference continues through Friday and is expected to focus on accountability, programme performance, and practical solutions to service delivery bottlenecks at the local level. It will be officially closed by President Yoweri Museveni.