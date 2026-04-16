Somalia: Somaliland President Calls Tree Planting National Duty

Hargeisa — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro on Wednesday called for a unified national effort to protect the environment and expand tree planting, warning that climate change and environmental degradation pose growing risks to livelihoods across Somaliland.

Speaking during National Tree Planting Day events held across the country's regions and districts, Irro delivered a speech carrying a strong national message on environmental protection, emphasizing the critical role of tree planting in stabilizing ecosystems and addressing the impacts of climate change.

"Tree planting is not only an environmental activity, but a national duty tied to safeguarding human and animal life, advancing the green economy, and securing the future of coming generations," he said.

The president highlighted that environmental degradation and recurring droughts have directly affected communities, underlining the urgent need for a coordinated national response to climate challenges.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Irro stressed that environmental protection should not be limited to the Ministry of Environment, but must be embraced as a shared national responsibility by all citizens.

He called on Somalilanders to take personal responsibility in preserving the environment, noting that such efforts would strengthen the country's international image as a responsible and forward-looking nation.

The president also reaffirmed his government's commitment to implementing national policies and programs aimed at strengthening environmental protection and climate adaptation, describing tree planting as a cornerstone of these efforts.

Somaliland reclaimed its statehood in 1991 and has since operated as a sovereign state, despite lacking international recognition. In recent years, authorities have increasingly focused on climate resilience and environmental sustainability as part of broader national development priorities in the Horn of Africa.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale, Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)